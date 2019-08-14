Meeting old friends and classmates

When the first all-community reunion took place in 2014, Fallon’s sesquicentennial committee to plan activities to honor Nevada on its 150th birthday recognized a Greenwave class that was celebrating its 50th graduation anniversary.

This same class also drew recognition when students graduated in 1964, the centennial of Nevada’s statehood, when the Silver State entered the union as the 36th state.

In just five years, the annual Community Wide Reunion has grown from a small number of classes to an event that will recognize five classes and honor the students from 1959 as they celebrate their 60-year reunion, said Susan McCormick. The reunion kicks off Friday night with events at the Farmers Market and Fallon Theatre and individual classes meeting for social activities, while Saturday will be a busy day at numerous city and county venues with tours and then the main gathering beginning at 4 p.m. with registration at Oats Park.

“We have 17 tents this year,” McCormick said. “I think it’s the most tents we’ve had. People are beginning to focus on the reunion, and they look forward to it.”

In addition to the classes from 1959 and 1964, McCormick said other classes she knows that are coming include the years 1969, 1970, 1979 and 1989. McCormick said the various classes are meeting individually, while other attendees can visit the Farmers Market or stop by the historic Fallon Theater, one of the oldest in the state, on South Maine Street.

The Class of 1964 is gathering at the Maine Street Café on Friday from 5-9 p.m., and the Class of 1969 is meeting at The Slanted Porch from 5-10 p.m. The Class of 1979 will gather Friday night at the Churchill County Museum, and the Class of 1989 will convene at Oats Park.

The Community Wide Reunion kicks off Saturday with breakfast at the William N. Pennington Life Center on South Maine Street followed by a Show-n-Shine Car Show and Antique Tractors, which will be on display next to the center. The city pool will have an open swim from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tours and activities planned for the day include the Churchill County Museum, Fallon Theatre, the Old High School, library, Frey Ranch Distillery, the fire department, the Douglass House, the Old Post Office, Cottage Schools and a visit with Mayor Ken Tedford at the Fallon City Hall and the Oats Park Arts Center.

Not only is the reunion for former students, McCormick said former teachers, friends of the Greenwave and community members are encouraged to attend and visit with the classes. The Greenwave Hall of Fame committee will be selling T-shirts as its fundraiser, and the evening caps off with a performance on Centennial Stage and an open house at the Oats Park Arts Center.

During the past year, the HOF committee accepted applications and accepted athletes, coaches and contributors of the athletic program to induct in the third class of inductees in October. The HOF honors Greenwave athletes who have made a huge impact in Churchill County, and many have gone on to play at the next level and some have played in professional sports.

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles expertly mix old-time influences ranging from early New Orleans jazz to Piedmont murder ballads for their 7:30 p.m. performance. This free performance is presented in cooperation with the mayor, city council and city of Fallon. Food and beverages will be available for sale, or concert goers may bring their lawn chairs and coolers.

After the show and a question and answer session, the arts center will be open. Keith Goodhart has an exhibit of “The Day The Earth Moved – Slightly” — a mixed media works in the E. L. Wiegand Gallery. In the Kirk Robertson Gallery is Gesine Janzen’s “Regarding the Rivers,” recent works on paper.

Sunday concludes the reunion weekend with a girls softball pancake breakfast at the high school’s quad from 7:30-10:30 a.m. McCormick said she’s happy the softball players are a part of this year’s reunion weekend.

The reunion is about life in a small town, and McCormick said it’s is also a good way to rekindle friendships and relive memories of days gone by in Churchill County.

The reunion has its own Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/communityreunionfallon.