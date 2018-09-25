Memorial golf tournament raises scholarship money

Fifty-nine players participated in the Jim Regan Memorial Golf Tournament, a Churchill County sponsored event for the benefit of scholarships held Sept. 15 at the Fallon Golf Course. Two $1,500 scholarships, two $1,000 scholarships, and two $500 scholarships were awarded in May 2018 to Sierra Hickox, John Frandsen, Shelby Hickox, Dawson Frost, Britney Davis, and Konnor Betz. Jim Regan was heavily involved in the community and was a former Churchill County commissioner. The "Wild Bunch" team of Troy Tweedy, Jim "Izzy" Isbister, Andrew Smirnes and Andrew Palmer won first place. The team of "Sleeveless T and the Dales" won second, consisting of Travis Hansen, Owen Mackedon, Matt Chicvara and Mark Burkhardt. Third place was won by Marty Davis, Jamie Davis and Jaden Wassmuth. Each of the teams donated their winnings back to the scholarship fund.

The men's closest-to-the-pin prize winner was Izzy Isbister and the men's longest drive winner was Matt Chicvara, who donated his cash winnings back to the scholarship fund. The female winner of the closest to the pin was Patti Hiatt, Jim's daughter, and the longest drive was Rachel Yost, again donating back their winnings. Fernley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram donated a 2018 Jeep for the hole-in-one prize, as well as funding and the hole-in-one insurance. Unfortunately, there was not a winner for the car.

The tournament was also sponsored by the city of Fallon, Ormat, A & K Earth Movers, Berney Realty, Safety-Kleen, Terra-Gen Dixie Valley as the major sponsors; Ray East for sheriff, Mark Hammond Insurance Agency, Mackedon Law PC, Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic, A & K Earth Movers, Western Nevada Supply, NNE Construction, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Walker Lake Disposal Inc., Western Nevada Title Company, LP Insurance Services Inc., Pizza Barn, Big R, Bassham Furniture, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth PC, Depot Casino, Patua Acquisition Company LLC/Cyrq Energy, CC Communications, Richard Hickox for sheriff, C Bar R, Mike Richards for justice of the peace, Tedford Tire and Auto Service, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, and Ben Trotter for justice of the peace as the hole sponsors; the Regan Family for the silent auction items; and Fallon Golf Course, Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC, Denise Smithwick, Courtyard Café, Depot Casino, Les Schwab Tires, Lonne Sheldon, Fallon Pizza Factory, Duncan Golf Management, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Churchill County, Diane Moyle, Marcia Ernst, Evie Regan and Sherry Merling for raffle donations; and, finally, all of the golfers who participated. Evie Regan and Scott Hiatt purchased the silent auction items and KVLV donated radio advertising.

Churchill County wishes to extend its sincere appreciation for the support and donations from this community that make this event such a great success. The scholarship fund, after expenses, will increase by nearly $15,000.