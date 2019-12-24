Merry Christmas from Santa Paws

Yes, Santa Paws visited our house this year, and he was sleeping under the Christmas tree when we woke up. As we opened gifts, I had to admit the best gift under the tree was Watson, aka Santa Paws. There’s nothing like a pooch smooch under the mistletoe.

Christmas is such a lovely time to enjoy the simple pleasures of being together. The angel on our Christmas tree is a yellow Labrador. She has graced our tree for 25 years. Our manger scene has a few extra characters because there are two yellow Labradors, two calico cats and a brown Labrador. It makes my smile to see the collection of animals surrounding the manger.

Christmas is also my time to count our blessings, and Watson is on the top of the list. I think about the way blessings have come to us, and I remember my friend Pauline telling me about a lovely boy dog at CAPS we had to meet. She was right; our lives are lots richer because of Watson.

One blessing for our community is CAPS where animals get a second chance. I love CAPS!

The kindness of all the volunteers and workers at CAPS is evident every day as they care for and socialize the guests. It takes a special kind of person who will love and appreciate the animals who have been abandoned by their humans. Kindness never fails!

I hope your life is rich and full of blessings this Christmas. Please know that the entire CAPS community thanks each and everyone for the donations and support you have shown us.

Santa Paws wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas.

IN NEED OF

Pine shavings for guests’ kennels.

Bleach to clean guests’ kennels.

Aluminum cans: we are still taking them. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we’ll come get them.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. This is a limited time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance.

SHOUT OUT TO

To all the ROTC cadets who helped us at Walmart. All tails are wagging for you!

To Adam Trumble and the Lahontan Valley News for giving us a voice in the community. A big bark of thanks to you!

To everyone who brought food and goodies for the volunteer appreciation lunch. A four paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart in January with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Don’t forget to get a CAPS 2020 calendar.

Christmas on the Farm (Saturday) at Lattin Farms. Please come by and see us and vote for our booth. All funds for this event will be donated to a local nonprofit.

DON’T FORGET

December Pet Holiday: National Mutt Month. Take your mutt for a strut!

Christmas for CAPS: please sign up for Amazon Smiles so we can get monetary support from your purchases. You can also donate directly on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our Santa Claus, and we thank you for your support!

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CAPS 2020 calendars are now available call: 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.