Middle school volleyball practices begin this week

Oasis Academy (pictured) and Churchill County Middle School have been working together to bring sports back this school year, beginning with volleyball, which starts this week with practices.

Thomas Ranson

For the first time since last March, middle school sports will be in action as both Oasis Academy and Churchill County Middle School welcome students to the court this week for the volleyball season.

Both CCMS and Oasis Academy have been working together on a plan to have their students compete in athletics this school year. According to Oasis Academy, practices for middle school volleyball begin this week; parents were notified via email last week about the update. CCMS submitted a proposal to Churchill County School District – and it was approved – about starting their volleyball season, as well, and it would run until the end of February.

“Playing a traditional league schedule is not an option for us right now and transportation is complicated, so the idea is to not have cuts, invite all grades to participate, and treat it almost like intramurals,” CCMS Dean of Students and Athletics Administrator Brad Barton said. “We will try to invite other schools to participate with us, and a ‘game schedule’ will be more fluid than fixed. We are going to just try to have fun and try to get as much athletic development done in the short time we have.”

Under the CCMS proposal, all sports teams would not have any cuts and consist of practices, inter-squad matches and matches by invitation. Lyon County determined that it will not compete outside of the county, which means the opponent schedule will look different. Possible opponents include Oasis Academy, Lovelock, Virginia City and CCMS staff, which would form a team for this season only.

Oasis Academy Athletics Director Dusty Casey is coordinating with Barton and CCMS about how to structure their sports season, which could follow a similar plan to CCMS. The season would adhere to current COVID-19 protocols, including the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s guidance. Under the NIAA, health screening is required prior to practice or competition, and mask wearing and social distancing are also enforced. As it stands now, Barton does not expect fans at the games but that could change under the state’s current mitigation efforts.

For Barton, the top priority is providing an opportunity for the students to compete and socially interact with each other.

“These are the things that are lacking most and the most important aspect of adolescent development,” Barton said. “On a daily basis, I have kids approach me and ask when sports are going to start up, and the community as a whole is eager to have their kids participating in extracurricular activities.”

Just as important is providing an outlet for the students – and even faculty – to help address the mental effects of not having sports or extracurricular activities available as in previous years.

“At CCMS, we are seeing kids who are living in a world that seems to be a little bit crazy right now, and who are experiencing a great deal of stress and anxiety during the most important and impactful developmental years of life,” Barton said. “Sports offer a unique opportunity for challenge, positive peer and adult interaction, physical activity, and sense of pride and accomplishment. I fear the longer we restrict these positive opportunities for growth and development, the more negative outcomes we will see.”

After volleyball, boys and girls basketball would run from March 1 to April 16. Outdoor sports would follow from April 19 to May 28.

During the basketball season, CCMS would play the same set of opponents as volleyball as well as the Reno Ballers and Jam On It programs. The outdoor sports season would be limited to practices and inter-school contests. Possible sports or games would include frisbee golf or ultimate frisbee, 7-on-7 flag football, track and field, cross country, slack rope, corn hole, kickball, wiffle ball, coed volleyball, lacrosse and soccer.