Military funeral planned for 15 vets
October 8, 2018
The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its 15th mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday by honoring 15 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.
Services will be conducted with full military honors at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, in Fernley.
The following veterans include the following:
Joseph Gaines (1943-1980), U.S. Air Force, Nov. 1960-Oct. 1964
Albert Gawenit (1914-1981), U.S. Army, July 1942-Jan. 1946, WWII
Chester Geil (1911-1977), U.S. Army, Jan. 1944-Dec. 1945, WWII
Joshua Gillette (1917-1987), U.S. Army, June 1942-Dec. 1945, WWII
Carl Grim (1912-1986), U.S. Army, Dec. 1941-Oct. 1945, WWII
George Griswold (1921-1986), U.S. Army, Feb. 1943-April 1946, WWII
Robert Gurney (1914-1983), U.S. Army, April 1944-Nov. 1945, WWII
Lee Guyse (1907-1985), U.S. Army, May 1941-Dec. 1945, WWII
Frank Hall (1920-1988), U.S. Navy, Dec. 1939-March 1946, WWII
Jack Herrmann (1923-1979), U.S. Army, May 1943-May 1946, WWII
William Hibbett (1923-1984), U.S. Navy, July 1943-March 1946, WWII
Peter Holahan (1912-1979), U.S. Army, Aug. 1943-April 1945, WWII
Edward Huber (1920-1984), U.S. Navy, July 1944-Feb. 1946, WWII
Richard Keefer (1928-1981), U.S. Navy, Jan. 1946-Sept. 1947, Korea
William Knapp (1928-1985), U.S. Navy, Oct. 1945-July 1946, WWII