Military service planned for 17 veterans

The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its 12th mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery today by honoring 17 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.

Services will be conducted with full military honors beginning at 2 p.m.

The NNVMC is located at 14 Veterans Way in Fernley.

Robert Blacketer, (1926-2009), U.S. Navy, 1943-1946. WWII/Korea

Hubert Burke, (1951-1987), U.S. Navy, 1969-1973 Vietnam.

George Coffield, (1923-1984), U.S. Army, 1943- 1947, WWII.

Carlos Coons, (1918-1984), U.S. Army, 1942- 1945, WWII.

Myrl Crowe, (1923-1986) U.S. Navy, 1944-1947, WWII.

Gerald Cupp, (1929-2006) U.S. Navy, 1947.

Lester Davidson, (1920-1986), U.S. Army, 1939-1945, WWII.

George Deringer, (1920-1987), U.S. Army /U.S. Air Force, 1941- 1960, WWII/Korea.

Louis Dufour, (1890-1987), U.S. Army, 1918- 1919, WWI.

Paul Erickson, (1919-1986) U.S. Army, 1941-1945, WWII.

Norman Fannin, (1934-1987) U.S. Navy, 1952- 1955, Korea.

Joseph Fields, (1916-1986) U.S. Army, 1943- 1945, WWII.

John Francis, (1925-1986) U.S. Navy, 1945- 1946, WWII.

Larry French, (1921-1996) U.S. Army, 1942- 1946, WWII.

John Herb, (1918-1983) U.S. Navy, 1942- 1963, WWII/Korea.

Gerald Murdock, (1938-2004) U.S. Navy, 1956- 1964, Vietnam.

Steven Turadek, (1956-2006) U.S. Army, 1979.