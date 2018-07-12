 Military service planned for 17 veterans | NevadaAppeal.com

Military service planned for 17 veterans

Staff Report
Steve Ranson / LVN

A Nevada Army National guardsman participates in a flag-folding ceremony in a May service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery honoring servicemen whose remains had been left unclaimed.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct its 12th mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery today by honoring 17 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.

Services will be conducted with full military honors beginning at 2 p.m.

The NNVMC is located at 14 Veterans Way in Fernley.

Robert Blacketer, (1926-2009), U.S. Navy, 1943-1946. WWII/Korea

Hubert Burke, (1951-1987), U.S. Navy, 1969-1973 Vietnam.

George Coffield, (1923-1984), U.S. Army, 1943- 1947, WWII.

Carlos Coons, (1918-1984), U.S. Army, 1942- 1945, WWII.

Myrl Crowe, (1923-1986) U.S. Navy, 1944-1947, WWII.

Gerald Cupp, (1929-2006) U.S. Navy, 1947.

Lester Davidson, (1920-1986), U.S. Army, 1939-1945, WWII.

George Deringer, (1920-1987), U.S. Army /U.S. Air Force, 1941- 1960, WWII/Korea.

Louis Dufour, (1890-1987), U.S. Army, 1918- 1919, WWI.

Paul Erickson, (1919-1986) U.S. Army, 1941-1945, WWII.

Norman Fannin, (1934-1987) U.S. Navy, 1952- 1955, Korea.

Joseph Fields, (1916-1986) U.S. Army, 1943- 1945, WWII.

John Francis, (1925-1986) U.S. Navy, 1945- 1946, WWII.

Larry French, (1921-1996) U.S. Army, 1942- 1946, WWII.

John Herb, (1918-1983) U.S. Navy, 1942- 1963, WWII/Korea.

Gerald Murdock, (1938-2004) U.S. Navy, 1956- 1964, Vietnam.

Steven Turadek, (1956-2006) U.S. Army, 1979.