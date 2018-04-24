Moapa High School Rodeo results

The following are results for the Fallon High School Rodeo Club contestants.

Fallon competed at the Moapa High School Rodeo in late March.

High school

1st Go

Barrel Racing: 3, Bethie Ikonen; 9, Leighton Beyer.

Breakaway Roping: 8, Leta Ikonen.

Goat Tying: 10, Bethie Ikonen.

Pole Bending: 7, Jayden Jensen.

Team Roping: 2, Payton Feyder and Matt Goings; 8, Jayden Jensen and Daunte Ceresola.

Tie-Down Roping: 3, Matt Goings.

2nd Go

Barrel Racing: 4, Leighton Beyer; 6, Bethie Ikonen.

Breakaway Roping: 7, place Chloe Lambert; 8, Jayden Jensen.

Goat Tying: 1, Chloe Lambert; 8, Leighton Beyer.

Team Roping: 6, Leighton Beyer; 8, Jayden Jenson and Daunte Ceresola.

Average High School

Barrel Racing: 3, Bethie Ikonen; 6th place Leighton Beyer.

Breakaway Roping: 4, Jayden Jensen.

Goat Tying: 3, Leighton Beyer; 10th place Bethie Ikonen.

Pole Bending: 9, Jayden Jensen.

Team Roping: 2, Jayden Jensen and Daunte Ceresola; 7, Payton Feyder and Matt Goings.

Tie-Down Roping: 3, Matt Goings.

The following are the results for The Fallon Junior High School Rodeo Club contestants at Moapa.

1st Go

Girls Goat Tying: 6, Kaiya Heaverne; 8, Reese Waggoner.

Pole Bending: 4, Kaiya Heaverrne.

Ribbon Roping: 7, Kaiya Heaverne.

2nd Go

Barrel Racing: 10, Kaiya Heaverne.

Girl's Goat Tying: 8, Kaiya Heaverne.

Pole Bending: 4, Reese Waggoner.

Junior High Average

Girls Goat Tying: 7, Kaiya Heaverne; 9, place Reese Waggoner.

Pole Bending: 3, place Reese Waggoner.

Ribbon Roping: 10, Kaiya Heaverne.