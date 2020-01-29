Monica Jaye to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner
The Churchill County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner is March 14 at the Fallon Convention Center.
This year’s featured speaker is Monica Jaye, a conservative Reno radio talk show host. She has spent more than 28 years in the industry, and before she started her talk show on Reno’s KKFT-FM, 99.1, she spent 24 years as a cohost for a morning radio program.
The CCRCC has also invited federal, state and local Republican office holders to attend the annual event. The dinner includes a silent and live auction, a gun raffle and 50-50 raffle. The Fallon Lions will have a no-host bar.
The cost is $60 per person or $450 for a table of eight. The early bird special is $55 per person or $440 per table when paid on or before Feb. 14.
The Courtyard Café and Bakery will cater the dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 7 p.m.
For information, call Neil McElrath art 775-217-4640 or email ccrepublican cc@gmail.com.