Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Churchill County

Routine testing conducted by the Nevada Department of Agriculture last week found three positive mosquito pools for West Nile virus in Churchill County.

The mosquitoes testing positive were collected from Testolin Road at Drumm Lane, just south of Schindler Road, and along Norcutt Lane.

The Churchill County Mosquito Vector and Weed Abatement District has these fogged areas over the past week and will continue to treat and test these areas in the future. Contact the district at 775-423-2828 for details on these operations.

West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans from the bite of infected mosquitoes and make people sick. Protect yourself by applying insect repellent contacting DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing loose, long-sleeved light-colored shirt and pants and avoiding the areas containing infected mosquitoes at dusk and dawn when the insects are most active.

If you are bitten by a mosquito in this area and develop flu-like symptoms within 14 days, see your doctor immediately.

Removing standing water in troughs, gutters, barrels, pans and the like further reduces conditions favorable to mosquito breeding.

Horse owners are urged to vaccinate their animals against the disease which can cause severe illness in a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

“Vaccination and reducing exposure are the best protection horse owners have for their animals,” said Dr. JJ Goicoechea, the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s state veterinarian. “Vaccinations are very effective in protecting horses from WNV.”

West Nile virus has been present in Nevada for the past 15 years and is especially prevalent following wet winters. For information on West Nile virus, visit Churchill County Board of Health.