Motorsports racing highlights upcoming weekend

After welcoming drivers in its Arm Drop Saturday event to kick off the month, Top Gun Raceway returns to action on Saturday. Rattlesnake & Raceway hosts the Northern Nevada Modified Tour on Friday.

Thomas Ranson





Both Rattlesnake and Top Gun raceways will be in action this weekend as the racing season is nearing its end.

Rattlesnake Raceway kicks off the weekend with its final race of the month with the Northern Nevada Modified Tour at 7 p.m. on Friday. The raceway, which is located on Rattlesnake Hill, features dirt-track racing. In addition to the tour, there will be a points race and driver meet and greet.

On the following day, Top Gun Raceway will host its grudge racing and $5 Saturday event beginning at 6 p.m.

After this weekend, Rattlesnake Raceway will not be in action until Sept. 4-5 followed by a pair of points races two weeks later before concluding the season in October with the Dirt Track Championship.

For Top Gun Raceway, the next and final racing weekend, dubbed Mopar vs. World Weekend, is Sept. 11-13 with grudge racing and the final two Summit ET and junior drag races. NHRA All Access Top Gunner Shoot-out and the ET Challenge: King of the Hill also will take place over the weekend.