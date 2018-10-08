Murder and marvelous mayhem

Yes, it's that time of the year again when we host our annual Murder Mystery Theater. This year's production is Vanity Snare and features Corella De Vil, who is Cruella's twin sister. Corella is an animal lover and fabulous fashion designer.

Corella has tried desperately to rehabilitate the family name through her generous philanthropic work in the animal community. She also owns a multibillion dollar corporation,101 Donations, the main division of which clothes homeless cats and dogs living on the streets. Corella De Vil, a diva, loves animals and hates humans.

On the eve of the year's biggest fashion show, she is murdered. She's rich and dead. There is a quirky cast of astonishing suspects who will delight and thrill you as the story unfolds.

Salamander McGrew is a former fashion designer and Corella's husband. Daisy Kooks is Corella's eccentric personal assistant. She's not the brightest bulb in the shed but has southern charm. Bella Donna is Corella's new-age top model. Mad Furry is a techie, stoner and PETA protester. Detective Fancy Mew is a temperamental detective with keen eyes, when they are open. She loves napping.

You will be called upon to solve the murder based on the clues you are able to discern during the performance. What could be more fun than figuring out who done it? If you have ever played the game Clue, this is the real-life version. Your job is to figure out who committed the fashion felony.

Please join us on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Fallon Convention Center for a fun-filled night of excellent food, drinks, entertainment and auction. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The dinner will be served during intermission. There will be a cash bar serving wine, beer and soda. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff's Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Flower Tree Nursery and the CAPS shelter.

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details. Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Fallon Floors for all of the incredible materials you have provided CAPS. Our tails are wagging for you!

Rollapart Building Inc., for generously donating building materials. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Hoof Beat Gates and Corrals for kindly donating fencing and building materials. Our hearts are beating for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Oct. 20, with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.