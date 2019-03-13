Museum announces 2019 spring lecture series

The Churchill County Museum is holding its annual free spring lecture series on Tuesdays beginning March 19 through April 9.

"Nevada Unearthed: FOSSILS" will begin March 19 at the Churchill County Museum. Former Fallonite Dr. Joshua Bonde, Curator of Paleontology of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, is presenting "Nevada in the Age of Dinosaurs." His lecture will focus on the animals who called Nevada home in the Mesozoic Era.

On March 26, Jeff Morris, park supervisor of the Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park will present "Triassic Giants: The Ichthyosaurs of Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park" with the history of Shonisaurus popularis — one of the largest species of Ichthyosaur found worldwide and here in our own backyard. Brian Switek, science writer and author, will speak on "Written in Stone: How Paleontology Changed Our View of Nature" on April 2. This presentation centers on the hunt for evolution's "missing links."

The final presentation is "Ancient Nevada" as Eric Cachinero, associate editor of Nevada Magazine, will discuss on April 9 his six-part article series on ancient Nevada where faults and fossils were left for us to find.

The spring lecture series is free to the public and refreshments will be served. All lectures begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Churchill County Museum, 1050 S. Maine St.