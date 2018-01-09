Museum director accepts donation from fundraiser

Dan Ingram, director of the Churchill County Museum, accepted a $250 check Thursday morning from E Clampus Vitus.

Copper Queen 1915, an outpost of the Julia C. Bulette 1964 Chapter of ECV, held a fundraiser spaghetti feed at the museum in November. The donation represents the proceeds from that event.

President James Utterback, Secretary Joe Macduff, and Treasurer Bud Wadleigh II presented the check to Ingram.

"Since ECV is dedicated to the preservation of history, it was a natural choice to have a fundraiser for the museum," Utterback said.

The Copper Queen 1915 territory includes all of Churchill and Mineral counties, as well as the majority of Lyon County.

All of the ECV participants were amazed at the quantity and quality of the museum exhibits.

"They were a joy to work with," Macduff said. "From the time we approached Dan about doing a spaghetti feed fund-raiser, the entire staff was very cooperative."

"Several of the people who attended asked if we would be doing this again," Utterback said. "Judging by the nice people we met here, I would say absolutely."