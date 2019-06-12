Music and arts highlight weekend’s entertainment

The Oats Park Arts Center’s two exhibitions, including Michelle Osman’s “I Saw Above Me That Endless Skyway,” are open for viewing after the concert.

Courtesy of Churchill Arts Center

In addition to the year’s first free concert-in-the-park with singer-songwriter Rocky Dawuni at Centennial Stage on Saturday, this will be the final time art lovers will be able to see two exhibitions at the Oats Park Art Center.

The summer’s first free performance is June 15 at Oats Park’s Centennial Stage and is presented in cooperation with the mayor, city council and city of Fallon.

Dawuni performs his signature “Afro Roots” music, a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and soul. Dawuni has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others. CNN named him one of Africa’s Top 10 global stars, and he has played at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Also at the June concert, the Churchill Economic Development Authority is having its fourth annual “Please Don’t Make Me Attend Another Event” raffle. 3C’s Catering/The Running Iron Café and Twisted Branch will be on hand for food and drinks. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and continues through the Concert in the Park. The Art Bar will open beginning at 9 p.m. after the concert, and it will be the last public opportunity to view both art shows.

All gold tickets guarantee a ticket for a meal at the concert, and the first 50 silver/bronze tickets will also receive one meal ticket for each raffle ticket purchased. Beverage vendors will also be on site.

Tickets are available for purchase at the CEDA office and the June CEDA Business Council Breakfast Meeting or Business Council members.

Get your tickets now from Lisa Gonzales in the CEDA office. You may also contact her at lisag@cedaattracts.com or 775-423-8587 for information.

Michelle Osman’s “I Saw Above Me That Endless Skyway” features paintings of Big Sky Country and sponsorship for this exhibition has been provided by the E. L. Wiegand Foundation.

Osman said her paintings capture an create a moment.

“The storm clouds that roll across the valley are powerful, orchestral and intangible,” she said of her paintings that show the Montana skies. “They build above our oblivious lives reminding me of our relationship to mother nature as she diminishes our scale and makes us insignificant.”

Although Osman grew up in Costa Rica, her eyes turn to Big Sky country.

The Wedge Ceramics Studio presents selected works by studio artists in the Kirk Robertson Gallery. The studio is an integral part of a thriving and building arts community in Reno and is currently home to a diverse group of more than 80 ceramic artists.