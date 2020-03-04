NAS Fallon commander to speak at CEDA breakfast

This month’s speaker at the monthly Churchill Economic Development Authority’s Business Council breakfast is Capt. Evan Morrison, commander of Naval Air Station Fallon.

The breakfast is March 11 beginning at 6:45 a.m. RSVP to lisag@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587 by March 10.

Morrison was born and raised in Chatham, Illinois. He started his military career in 1986 enlisting in the Air Force Air National Guard with the Springfield, Illinois 183rd Fighter Group.

He spent nine years as an electronics cryptographic communications specialist. Upon earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, he entered the Navy.

Morrison received his commission through Officer Candidate School at NAS Pensacola in September 1995. He completed his assignment serving as a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow assigned to Apple, Inc. in Cupertino, Calif., before transferring to Fallon.

He has accumulated over 3,300 hours in six different aircraft. Personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various unit and service awards.