NAS Fallon reports self-quarantine for several individuals

Naval Air Station Fallon reported Friday morning several individuals are in self-quarantine.

They had traveled to the United States from Bahrain, but because they transited through Germany, the individuals have been told not to report for duty.

NAS Fallon said the individuals are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations prevent the release of identifying information on the individuals.

Navy Region Southwest installations, including NAS Fallon, are in Health Protection Condition Alpha in response to the spread of COVID-19.

To help prevent the potential spread of the virus among visitors to the Navy installations, security forces are implementing “no-touch” ID checks at all access points onto and within the installations.

Personnel accessing the installations and other entry control points should be prepared to maintain possession of their IDs while the gate guards view or scan them for access verification. The Navy apologizes for any delays in access, or increased traffic, that this may cause.

This change in procedures is precautionary to protect the health and safety of all visitors and Navy personnel.

Recommendations for sailors/marines/civilians and their families as well as the community at large (These are supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

General Preventive Health Steps in the current health climate:

• If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, please stay home. They are likely caused by a communicable virus (more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to a COVID-19-related virus).

• Cough/Sneeze Etiquette — Please cover your cough and/or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can. Another option is to sneeze into your elbow.

• Good Hand Hygiene— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with sick people or surfaces around sick people, after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Viruses like flu or corona virus or other respiratory viruses are spread by reaching our mucous membranes (e.g., mouth, nose, eyes, etc.).

• Facemasks should be used (if available) by people who show respiratory illness to help prevent the spread of disease to others.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60%-95% alcohol.

• Routinely clean your environment— routine cleaning can cut down transmission from frequently touched surfaces and objects.