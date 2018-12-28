Navy extends comment period for range expansion

The U.S. Navy has extended the public review and comment period by an additional 30 days for the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to allow additional time for the submission of public comments.

Comments may now be submitted until Feb. 14, 2019, for consideration in the final EIS.

The Navy prepared the draft EIS to assess the potential environmental impacts of the proposed modernization of the Fallon Ranges located in Northern Nevada. Modernization would include the renewal of the Navy's current public land withdrawal, land range expansion through the additional withdrawal of public lands and the acquisition of non-federal land, airspace expansion and modifications and upgrades to range infrastructure.

All written comments must be postmarked or received online by Feb. 14 for consideration in the final EIS. All comments submitted during the comment period will become part of the public record and substantive comments will be addressed in the final EIS. Comments pertaining to the Navy's proposed modernization or the draft environmental analysis can be submitted online at http://www.FRTCModernization.com or sent to the following:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest

Attention: Code EV21.SG

1220 Pacific Highway

Building 1, 5th Floor

San Diego, CA 92132

To review the Draft EIS and for additional information, visit the project website at http://www.FRTCModernization.com. The draft EIS is also available at the following public libraries:

Austin Branch Library

88 Main St.

Austin, NV 89310

Carson City Library

900 N. Roop St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Churchill County Library

553 S. Maine St.

Fallon, NV 89406

Fernley Branch Library

575 Silver Lace Blvd.

Fernley, NV 89408

Gabbs Community Library

602 Third St.

Gabbs, NV 89409

Mineral County Library

110 First St.

Hawthorne, NV 89415

Pershing County Library

1125 Central Ave.

Lovelock, NV 89419

Yerington Branch Library

20 Nevin Way

Yerington, NV 89447