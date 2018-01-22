Navy Federal to cover direct deposit for active duty military members

Navy Federal Credit Union has announced a plan to cover direct deposit for eligible members as the government shutdown goes into effect.

The credit union is offering assistance to active duty military, Coast Guard and Department of Defense civilian members who have an established direct deposit with Navy Federal. Those members can opt in to a special program and receive coverage of their direct deposit of net pay if they're affected.

"Our members are part of an important community," said Tynika Wilson, senior vice president of debit card and fund services at Navy Federal. "They protect our freedoms, so it's vital we do the right thing by covering their paychecks."

Program registration has begun on Navy Federal's website, in branches or by phone at 1-888-842-6328. Wilson urged eligible members to register so their pay is covered. Members impacted by the shutdown who don't meet the eligibility requirements should visit a branch or call to discuss their situation with a representative.

"We make sure our members are well prepared and taken care of," Wilson said. "This is just one more way we can offer our support." Navy Federal helped its members in similar situations in April 2011 and September 2013.

