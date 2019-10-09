NDOT gathering public input on rural transit services and needs

The Nevada Department of Transportation hosted community workshops including one in Fallon last year to gather input on challenges and unmet passenger transportation needs in rural Nevada, including rural community needs for public transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment and other venues. Public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies and citizens needing public transportation shared feedback about local and regional access to transit resources.

The input was compiled into the draft Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan, which is now available for public review. The plan assesses existing rural transit services and future needs to help guide transit prioritization and identify strategies to meet future transit needs across the state.

The draft plan is now available at nevadadot.com by selecting the “Public Transit” link under “Mobility” (link: http://www.nevadadot.com/mobility/transit/transit-resources ). Public comment can be submitted through 5 p.m. Oct. 22 via e-mail to NDOT transportation planner Matt Bradley atmbradley@dot.nv.gov or by fax at (775) 888-7668. The plan will be adopted following the public comment period, helping to prioritize future transit investments.

Each year, NDOT utilizes nearly $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to support local transit. The vehicles operate throughout Nevada, offering millions of rides annually for the disabled, the elderly, and those needing a ride to employment, medical treatment and more.

“Nevada is the nation’s seventh-largest state,” NDOT transportation planner Matt Bradley explained. “Our rural expanses mean that those who cannot transport themselves often must rely on others, such as family, friends or transit services, to reach employment, medical services, grocery stores and more. Prioritizing future transit improvements helps us jointly ensure that our fellow citizens can reach the services they need across Nevada.”