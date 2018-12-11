NDOT replaces aging bridge on Fallon’s South Maine Street

A segment of Fallon's South Maine Street will be closed through spring as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces an aging bridge.

A southern portion of South Maine Street immediately north of Wildes Road (State Route 118) closed last week and will remain closed through spring as NDOT replaces the bridge crossing the L Line Canal. Through traffic will need to detour via nearby local roads, but local access will remain available for residents accessing Wood Drive from the north.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1928 as a concrete slab bridge on timber foundations and will be replaced by a 52-foot reinforced concrete structure. Rock will also be placed in the canal to help reduce future erosion. Almost 2,300 vehicles travel the stretch of Maine Street daily.

The $900,000 project by A&K Earth Movers of Fallon is part of NDOT's proactive bridge inspection and renovation process that has helped lead Nevada bridges to be named the nation's best for the past five years. In 2016, NDOT replaced the Harrigan Road bridge also that spans over the L Line Canal.