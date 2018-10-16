NDOT seeking public input for I-11 corridor alternatives

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking public input on recommended corridor alternatives for the future Interstate 11 connecting Las Vegas and northwestern Nevada.

The interstate is envisioned as a continuous high-capacity transportation corridor that has the potential to enhance movement of people and freight, as to facilitate regional connectivity, trade, communications, and technology. Through the I-11 Northern Nevada Alternatives Analysis Planning and Environmental Linkage (NNAA PEL) study, NDOT has analyzed potential corridor alternatives for the congressionally-designated I-11 corridor between Las Vegas and Interstate 80. The result of this analysis is a more refined range of recommended corridors to be carried forward for future planning and environmental review.

NDOT plans are leaning toward a route that includes Mineral County and ties into Interstate 80 near Fernley.

Churchill County Commissioners, though, favor a route that heads east of Mineral County and Walker Lake and then skirts Fallon.

The study has engaged numerous stakeholders and solicited public input throughout the process to inform the alternatives analysis. NDOT hosted series of public meetings to gather community input to identify corridor alternatives within the general U.S. 95 vicinity. This feedback combined with technical analysis is documented in the Alternatives Analysis Report. NDOT is now inviting the public to provide input on the document prior to consideration and potential approval by the State Transportation Board of Directors.

The public can visit i11study.com to review and comment on the draft document. All comments must be submitted before Nov. 8 via email to kverre@dot.nv.govor by mail to 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89712 ATTN: Kevin Verre, room 205.

Construction of the approximately 450-mile long interstate could be phased over future decades as environmental studies are complete and funding prioritized.