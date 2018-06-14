NDOT to make sidewalk improvements in downtown Fernley starting Monday

Lane shifts will begin next week as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins a project to install a sidewalk on Alternate U.S. 50/Main Street in downtown Fernley.

As construction begins on June 18, both directions of travel on U.S. 50A east of Hardie Lane will remain open, with the eastbound travel lane temporarily shifted to travel in the existing middle turn lane.

With the turn lane changed into a through lane for construction, left-hand turns will be made after yielding from the travel lanes. Access to side roads and driveways will remain open during construction.

The project will construct just under one mile of sidewalk on the southern side of U.S. 50A/Main Street between Hardie Lane and Seventh Street, as well as make roadway curbing and sidewalk ramp improvements. The roadway will also be restriped to accommodate a bicycle lane. Ultimately, the approximately $736,000 project by contractor Granite Construction Company will add sidewalk in areas where there is none to create a continuous walkway between the U.S. 95A junction in downtown Fernley and the Fernley roundabout; making the section of Main Street more safe and accessible for all. The project is anticipated to complete in late summer.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.

The improvements are part of the up to $5 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates every year to Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to make state roadways more accessible for all.