Nevada a finalist for Secretary of Defense Freedom Award

The State of Nevada has been named as a finalist for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, a prestigious national honor for employers who provide outstanding support to employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

The annual award program is organized on behalf of the Secretary of Defense by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Defense Department program.

The 30 finalists were selected from 2,350 nominations. Among the 149 semi-finalists named earlier this year were Battlefield Vegas, an interactive entertainment attraction in Las Vegas, and Bently Nevada, a manufacturer located in Minden. The State of Nevada was nominated in the public-sector category; Battlefield Vegas in the small business category; and Bently Nevada in the large business category.

The final recipients of the award will be announced in June and honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in August. A national selection board comprised of senior Department of Defense officials, business leaders, and prior awardees selects up to 15 employers to receive the award.

ESGR established the Freedom Award in 1996 to draw attention to the support for the Guard and Reserve provided by employers. To date, 250 employers have received the award.

Nevada has had eight award recipients, the latest being Renown Health in 2017.