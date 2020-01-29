Nevada Farms Conference returns to Fallon in 2020

Celebrating its 13th year, the 2020 Nevada Farms Conference returns to its roots in Fallon Feb. 20 to 22.

The popular conference will be held at the Fallon Convention Center and Western Nevada College Fallon campus. It will include preconference workshops and farm tours on Thursday, followed by a two-day conference. A social mixer will be held on Friday night. Early bird registration is $115 until Feb. 6 and regular registration is $125 after Feb. 6. Registration includes the two-day conference and Friday night mixer. Additional fees apply for the preconference workshops. Attendees can register online at http://www.nevadafarmsconference.com.

The conference offers a variety of topics including small animal butchery, cheesemaking, mobile and robotic farm technologies, marketing, business planning and more. Speakers include farmers, researchers and industry experts with an understanding of Nevada’s high desert growing conditions who were selected on a local, regional and national level.

Featured keynote speaker Ben Hartman of Clay Bottom Farm in northern Indiana will present workshops and conference sessions on his method of lean farming. Hartman is the nation’s leading expert on lean systems thinking applied to the farm. Clay Bottom Farm is recognized internationally for its sustainable and profitable farming model. Hartman has authored two books, “The Lean Farm” and “The Lean Farm Guide to Growing Vegetables.”

For conference details, sponsorship, exhibitor and registration information, visit http://www.nevadafarmsconference.com.