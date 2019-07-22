Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stopping in Fallon Wednesday

The Mammovan is stopping in Fallon Wednesday.

Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The goal of Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women by visiting locations across Nevada. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. The Mammovan now has the capability to do 3D screening. Women are encouraged to check with their insurance company to see if a 3D scan is covered. If it is not covered by insurance, there is a $50 charge for a 3D scan.

Women wanting to take advantage of this valuable service should call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment for 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. July 24 at Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Health Center, 1001 Rio Vista Drive, Fallon.

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality health care services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. Most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted.

Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and initially was made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada Dema Guinn.