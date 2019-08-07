Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to speak at Churchill Economic Development Council breakfast

The monthly Business Council Breakfast is Aug. 12 at 6:45 at Stockman’s Steak House and features Nevada’s lieutenant governor.

Kate Marshall has always considered Fallon as one of her favorite cities to visit. In April, Marshall, who is also chairwoman of the Nevada Commission on Tourism, gave the welcome address and also attended the opening reception at the 2019 Rural Roundup. Earlier that month, she also spoke at the annual Sawyer-Bryan Democratic Dinner.

Marshall was sworn in as Nevada’s 35th lieutenant governor in January.

Marshall grew up in working-class neighborhoods in San Francisco as the eldest of six children. She worked throughout high school and college, earning a bachelor’s degree and law degree at the University of California, Berkeley, with the help of scholarships, Pell Grants, and student loans.

After serving with distinction at the Department of Justice, Marshall was recruited by then Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa to come to Nevada to set up a state antitrust office as senior deputy attorney general.

She was elected Nevada’s State treasurer in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. As treasurer, she got rid of no-bid contracts and off-the-book accounts, and reduced spending, making government more efficient and identifying innovative methods to increase economic development for businesses in Nevada.

Marshall and her husband, Elliott Parker, reside in Reno, Nevada, where she is a board member of the United Way of Northern Nevada, and he is an economics professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

RSVP to attend the breakfast to Lisa Gonzales at lisag@cedaattracts.com or 775-423-8587 by Aug. 11.