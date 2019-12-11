Nevada shoppers spent estimated $639 million during last week

The Retail Association of Nevada estimates that Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers spent just under $639 million over the five-day period.

Association spokesman Bryan Wachter said more than 1.7 million Nevadans went to take advantage of deals and discounts, buying gifts, decorations and other merchandise.

RAN’s parent group, the National Retail Federation, said the average shopper spent $362 with nearly $260 of that going toward gifts and holiday items.

“Consumers continue to outpace spending projections this holiday season,” said Wachter, senior vice president of RAN.

He said RAN forecasts customer retail sales in Nevada will grow by 5 percent this holiday season, reaching a total of $4.5 billion through November and December. That projection excludes auto sales, restaurants and gasoline.

Of Nevada’s 1.7 million shoppers, he said 514,300 shopped in-store while 708,000 shopped only online. The rest used both in-store and on-line.

The top purchases over the weekend included apparel (more than half of buyers), followed by toys, electronics, books and video games.