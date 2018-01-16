Nevada Small Farm Conference slated to return Feb. 2-3

Beginning and advanced farmers alike are being called to attend a two-day conference that's taking aim at sharpening their craft.

From berry to hoop house production, the Nevada Small Farm Conference will cover a variety of farming and ranching topics on Feb. 2-3 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

The conference offers three intensive workshops and 15 sessions in addition to a Friday night social mixer.

Early bird registration is $95 by Jan. 22. After that date, the price goes up to $105.

Andrew Mefferd, editor and publisher of Growing for Market magazine and farmer at One Drop Farm in Cornville, Maine, will talk about hoop house production and give expertise about microgreens and nursery starts. Along with his wife, Mefferd grows and sells produce at farmers markets and to local restaurants and retailers.

With more than three decades of experience in research, teaching, and grower education, Dr. Bernadine Strik will give insight about berry production options.

Strik, a professor of horticulture and an Extension Berry Crops Specialist at Oregon State University and the Berry Crops Research Leader at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, has a berry crops consulting business where she works with growers and companies internationally.

Fruit trees, wool and fiber production and soil health are just some of the other topics to be covered at the conference.

For sponsorship, exhibitor and registration information, go to http://www.nevadafarmconference.com, or contact Ann Louhela at 775-250-1339 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.