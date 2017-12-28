New jewelry store presents fashionable, historical pieces

Closed on Sundays and open by appointment only on Mondays.

Relic coins from centuries ago are fascinating to observe and collect, but often times we don't dig deep enough into its history to learn about its origin.

That's according to numismatics guru Peggy Snider McGuire, who owns a bowl full of uncirculated, non-minted currency from all over the world—unsure of what to do with it all.

"When you buy or find something like this, you're making an investment of preserving recorded history and value," she said. "Currency comes and goes."

McGuire's admiration for traveling wealth over the years became something more; it inspired her to open an online store selling fashionable, one-of-a-kind jewelry made from fine gems and rocks.

McGuire's sharing her passion and knowledge with the community by turning her website into a venue at 318 South Taylor St., called 8 Pieces of 8.

"My true passion is precious metals and stones," she said. "But I love the idea of currency and its history. It was a way to purchase, trade, and make money. If our currency tanks, some of this value will go up."

Not only are some of McGuire's items in her shop make great gifts; they fit in the theme of her shop as well, from penny fidget spinners to Nevada charms.

One of those local charms include rings made from Nevada quarters.

McGuire's shop goes beyond gifts and jewelry; customers are encouraged to ask McGuire about ancient coins she owns, such as the silver 8-reales coin that was recovered from a ship wreck in 1784, en route to New Orleans, which carried a cargo of more than 400,000 of coins from the Mexico City Mint.

Now that she might trade coins in her shop, McGuire also is pursuing a gemologist certification in order to check quality and authenticity of coins and gems—especially the bulk of uncirculated coins, in which she's considering to bid or use for a customer rewards program.

"This is what families strived for back then," she said. "When communities trade together, it brings prosperity and a place to come home to."

McGuire has extensively traveled throughout the country and lived in many places, as her husband serves in the Air Force.

Now that she and her two sons are based in Fallon, she compares the town to the meaning behind her store.

"Fallon is my eighth piece," she said. "This is my brick and mortar home. This is the place this store was meant to be in."

During the late 19th Century, blacksmiths smashed coins into fine silver and divided into 2, 4, or 8 pieces as smaller units of currency—otherwise known as Pieces of 8.