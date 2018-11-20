New members elected to Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribal Council

On Oct. 6, members of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe arrived at the polls to cast their votes for vice chairman, treasurer and two council member seats.

Voting took place throughout the day at the FPST Tribal Gymnasium beginning at 7 a.m. After the polls closed at 5 p.m., the Tribal Election Committee took an hour and a half break and resumed at 6:30 p.m. to begin an open public meeting for the counting of the ballots. Once the TEC had completed all the hand counting of the absentee ballots, those numbers were added to the in-person total. The TEC then adjourned its meeting and handed the results over to the Fallon Business Council. The FBC opened its meeting to read the results to the public. For the vice chairman's race, Tony Green received 99 votes, Jennifer John received 93 votes and Yvonne Mori received 112 votes. For the treasurer's race, Dan (Sonny) Allen received 234 votes and Jon Pishion received 73 votes. For the council member's race, Austin received 107 votes, Michelle Bowers received 137, Ramona Chasing Crow received 153 votes and Tamika Fasthorse received 151 votes. Thereafter, the Fallon Business Council certified the results of the 2018 General Election and adjourned its meeting.

In accordance with the FPST Law and Order Code, Title 14 — Election Ordinance, the challenge period must pass before new council members can be sworn into office. Since no challenges were filed by the deadline, the Fallon Business Council's new members, Dan Allen, Yvonne Mori, Ramona Chasing Crow and Tamika Fasthorse, were sworn into office during a special meeting on Oct. 19. The tribe's governing body, the Fallon Business Council, will now be comprised of Chairman Len George, Vice Chairman Yvonne Mori, Treasurer Dan Allen, Secretary Laura Ijames, Council Members Natalie Pacheco, Ramona Chasing Crow and Tamika Fasthorse. Each new council member will serve a four-year term in office.