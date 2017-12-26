New Millennium hosts 4th food drive

On Dec. 20, New Millennium Building Systems presented the Out of Egypt Food Pantry with its 4th annual donation.

New Millennium Building Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc. one of the largest steel producers in America, employs approximately 190 people out of its facility in Fallon.

New Millennium encourages the employees to support the Out of Egypt Food Pantry by organizing a fun annual food drive contest between the departments. Canned food, non-perishables, and toiletry/hygiene items are collected. The winning department receives official bragging rights as "The Most Generous" for the year and is awarded the "Shining Star" trophy to display in their office until the following December. There is also a "Scrooge" prize awarded.

Employees were able to collect approximately 5,064 items this year along with $1,840 in gift cards and presented it to Out of Egypt.

New Millennium thanks all of the employees for their generous participation. It is amazing to see all of the food that these employees have been able to gather for those in need in our community.