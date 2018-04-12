New offerings in WNC’s community education lineup

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social, and recreational life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Social Media Basics: Facebook — 9-11:30 a.m. April 21. Want to connect with family, friends, or a high school sweetheart? In this class, students will learn the basics of using Facebook. Cost: $35.

Female Empowerment — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23. Learn the skills to become a strong, secure, and independent person. Cost: $106.

Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 1 — 6-9 p.m. April 24-27. This class will cover the primary concepts for creating effective and engaging Microsoft PowerPoint presentations. Cost: $75.

Seasonal Crafts: Burlap Wreath — 5:45-8:30 p.m. April 26. Are you in need of some spring decorations? Come create your own spring themed burlap wreath. Cost: $25, plus $15 supply fee payable to the instructor.

Pinwheels for Prevention Event: Kite Making – 10 a.m.-noon. April 28. This event is great for the whole family. Pick up a free kite, color it, & fly it! Cost: free.

Microsoft PowerPoint, Part 2 — 6-9 p.m. May 1-4. Learn how to customize backgrounds and themes to make your presentations pop even more. Cost: $75.

Self-Defense — 6-9 p.m. May 7. Be prepared to defend yourself in any situation by taking this essential class. Cost: $50.

Microsoft Excel Workshop — 6-9 p.m. May 14-18. Delve deeper into the world of Excel. Learn how to create pivot tables and enhance your spreadsheets. Cost: $85.

Mindfulness Practices — 6-7:30 p.m. May 15-22. This class will especially benefit those who are interested in mindfulness for personal growth and overcoming negative responses. Cost: $40.

Robust World of Coffee — 9-11 a.m. May 19. Join us on the exciting journey of coffee from bean to cup. Cost: $40.

Parenting Class — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 21. Learn effective co-parenting styles, conflict resolution skills, and how to improve and use communication skills with children. Cost: $106.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees, and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.