New owners at Fallon shipping company eye regional growth

The bustling delivery service over the holidays didn't discourage Jesse and Valerie Vegura from running 3-Dimension Shipping on West Williams Avenue.

Since taking over in November, the Veguras are preparing to bring more modern services — such as high speed scanning and printing — while continuing longtime customer relationships.

"We want to expand the tradition and upgrade with new technology," said Jesse Vegura. "We want to use cutting-edge initiatives for a speedy service without mistakes, and late or lost packages."

The customers that walk into the store are vital to the Veguras; they are continuing to provide multiple options for shipping — such as ground, air and freight delivery — at reasonable prices.

3-Dimension also is an authorized shipping outlet for FedEx, USPS, and other materials for postal service.

"Although we both grew up in Fallon and know some people, it's still a great way to get to know more members of the community," Valerie said.

The previous owners, Alice and Dave Hoffman, are retiring after 14 years of running the business. The couple moved to Fallon from Texas to open UPS in town for 10 years, until they transitioned out of the franchise to become independent.

The Hoffmans aren't planning to leave Fallon; even after working 12-hour shifts on a regular basis during their ownership, they still enjoy stopping by the shop and assisting the Veguras.

Alice said she appreciates the Veguras as they are carrying out the same goals for customer satisfaction.

"It's hard to let go and it's not simple buying a business and transferring everything," she said. "But I couldn't ask for better people to take over. They will have a healthy store."

Jeff Christiansen of Fallon's Jeff's Copy Express and Digitex Printing on Maine Street also is helping the Veguras by putting the word out to his customers.

The local business still plans to provide similar services to the community.

"They are going to do a great job," he said. "We want to thank our customers for their business. With this change taking place, we thought our customers would be in good hands."

Once they build an even stronger establishment within the community, the Veguras hope to open more stores throughout the region to offer services to customers beyond Fallon.

"We appreciate the help from Jeff and the Hoffmans," Jesse said. "We care about this community and we want to provide the same services with more."

The Veguras have three children; Rio, 9; Ryder, 6; and Ella, 3.