New position

A Fallon native will take over as the new principal of Yerington Elementary School for the coming school year.

Blake Cooper, 32, takes the place of outgoing principal Heather Moyle, who was promoted to director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Lyon County School District.

Cooper attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned his bachelor's degree in elementary and special education as well as his master's in educational leadership.

Cooper has worked in a variety of roles with Washoe County School District since 2007, including as an English learners (EL) teacher, physical education instructor, and second- and sixth-grade teacher. His latest position at Veterans Memorial Elementary School was as an EL teacher for kindergarten to second grade and learning strategist. For the last six years, he also taught LEGO robotics and coached soccer.

"It's been a goal of mine for quite a while to have an even greater impact on students and education and a community," said Cooper regarding his decision to accept the principal position.

"I really liked and appreciated everyone that I spoke with in Yerington about their vision, mission and how they run things, and when the position came open, it was a great opportunity for our family and professional lives as well."

Cooper moved to Yerington with his wife Corinne and two sons, 5-year-old Paxton and 2-year-old Pierce.

"My parents (Diane and Grady Cooper) raised me to be a hard worker in Fallon," said Cooper. "I loved the community in Fallon, and I wanted to get back to a community similar to Fallon."