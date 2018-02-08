New puppy on the museum’s payroll

I'm a sucker for a puppy story, so when I heard about Riley, the bug-sniffing dog, I just couldn't resist. Yes, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has a new acquisition, and it isn't art. It's a Weimaraner puppy who is currently on the payroll.

Bugs in museums are a real big problem. Moths can eat textiles like cotton, wool and silk. Beetles can burrow into wooden objects. Silverfish make my skin crawl and can infect books, virtually ruining them. A "clothes moth" infestation in Great Britain wreaked havoc in all of the museums, eventually costing a small fortune to eradicate.

Enter Riley, who is being trained to sniff bugs and alert the museum staff before they become a giant problem. Weimaraners are particularly suited for the job because they have great stamina and can work long hours without getting bored. The fact that Riley has no tail is helpful, too, because a tail could possibly knock over precious objects.

Because there has been an uptick in antiquities smuggling in recent years, dogs are being trained to find contraband. Eventually, the dogs could be deployed in the field with customs agents to track down stolen artifacts. It's possible that antiquities dogs could help cut down on smuggling.

As always, dogs come through again as "man's best friend." They are getting more jobs working with people. I just hope that working doesn't "bug" them.

IN NEED OF

Kennel help. We have two paid positions. If you are interested, drop off your resume at CAPS, or stop by to apply in person.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans because our trailer has been fixed. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

Donations for veterinarian bills. We have some animals who need daily medical items and we need help meeting the cost of treatment.

Volunteers to help build kennels. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

IIa Davis Fund of the Community Foundation for Monterey County for the $500 grant. We are absolutely delighted you chose CAPS to fund. Your generosity will help our many guests find their happy-ever-after home. A Four Paw Salute to you!

Rema White for donating dog food. A Tail Wag to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Feb. 17 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

February Pet Holidays:

Dog Training Education Month

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2016 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree on March 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.