New resource links volunteers with local causes

There are at least 51 chances to donate time and volunteer within a five-mile radius of Fallon, at least according to the site JustServe.org.

Newly established in Churchill County, the free resource connects volunteers with local causes.

With the mission of "creating unity through community service," projects or events are posted there so those wishing to better their community can search and sign up to help.

The networking tool has proven beneficial to other states, including California and Texas during devastating fires and hurricanes.

Individuals, families, churches and other groups are encouraged to check out the site and serve their community during Community Service Week, April 16-21.

Mayor Ken Tedford and possibly other officials are expected to endorse the website as Fallon's official community service website.

Recommended Stories For You

Although it recently launched, several projects are already posted, including a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 19 at Oasis Academy; a 5K run to help children in need from 8 to 10 a.m. April 21 at 100 Campus Way; and Get Your Paint On, an event from 2 to 5 p.m. April 20 that invites volunteers to have fun while painting the exterior doors at E.C. Best Elementary School.

Some posts seek particular talents, such as a class at the senior center that needs someone to teach crochet and knitting, or The Homestead, which is looking for musicians to entertain its elderly residents.

Other projects range from building raised vegetable garden beds and birdhouses to enhancing the local cemetery, parks and schools.

To see details about all 51 projects, go to JustServe.org, and search "Fallon."