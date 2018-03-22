NHP arrests 2 people for possession

Two people have been booked into the Churchill County Law Enforcement as a result of a traffic stop made in the Fallon area by the Nevada Highway Patrol on March 4.

According to the District Attorney's office, Vanessa Roman, 19, of Las Vegas was booked on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and basic speed. Her bail was set at $2,160. Angel Jesus Trujillo, 20, of Victorville, Calif., was booked for felony possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession. His bail was set at $1,780.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling over the posted speed limit. The trooper observed signs of impairment while speaking with the driver and began an investigation. The driver was placed under arrest for DUI.

During the investigation, troopers also found 14 pounds of marijuana and an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. They also discovered a semi-automatic pistol that had been reported as missing out of Arizona.