NHP identifies driver killed in Jan. 4 crash on Trento Lane

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the name of a driver killed in a crash east of Trento Lane on Jan. 4.

The driver of a 2008 Ford F450, 77-year-old David Pearsall of Colbert, Wash., died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:49 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 (Reno Highway) at mile marker 13. According to the NHP, a preliminary investigation showed Pearsall’s pickup was carrying a sleeper camper and towing a utility trailer laden with a Yamaha Rhino. He was traveling westbound on the Reno Highway in the right lane, and a silver 2017 Ram 1500 pickup was traveling in the same direction and occupying the left lane behind Pearsall.

For unknown reasons, the NHP said Pearsall entered the left lane in the direct path of the Ram 1500, striking the left side of the pickup.