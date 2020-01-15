NHP releases information on pedestrian killed on Hwy 50

The Nevada Highway Patrol issued a preliminary report on Wednesday stating a Stockton, Calif., man was killed Jan. 9 on U.S. Highway 50.

A Ford Expedition traveling eastbound struck 18-year-old Jonathan Payne, who was standing in the travel lane. The crash occurred at approximately 5:44 p.m. near mile marker 16 and Briggs Lane west of Fallon. Payne was declared dead at the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Adam Comish at acomish@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #200100672.