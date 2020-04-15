NIAA realignment affects Fallon, Oasis’ divisions

Thursday’s NIAA realignment meeting ushered in the expected changes for the next winter sports season.

Similar to the fall realignment meeting, the NIAA is adding a new classification to the state’s prep sports scene. With the addition of class 5A — now serving as the classification for the biggest schools in the state — league/region play in the North gets altered significantly as programs are forced into the 5A realm in the north or fall into 3A. There will be no schools in the 4A classification in Northern Nevada.

With the addition of new teams into Class 3A in the Northern Region, the region has been split into two leagues (East and West) divided into groups of six. Wooster and Hug will compete in all three winter sports in the Northern 3A while Galena will compete in division in wrestling only. North Valleys wrestling will compete in the 5A.

Fallon will remain in Class 3A for all winter sports but will have some new competition in its region.

For winter sports, the Class 3A regions will break down as follows:

Boys basketball – East: Dayton, Fallon, Elko, Fernley, Lowry and Spring Creek.

West: Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe, Sparks, Truckee and Wooster.

Girls basketball – East: Dayton, Fallon, Elko, Fernley, Lowry and Spring Creek.

West: Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe, Sparks, Truckee and Wooster.

Wrestling – East: Dayton, Fallon, Elko, Fernley, Lowry and Spring Creek.

West: Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe, Sparks, Truckee and Wooster.

Additionally, Class 1A also saw league changes that were approved in a previous NIAA Board of Control meeting.

Oasis Academy basketball will join the Class 1A West League after competing in the 1A Central last season. In addition to the last year’s 1A West opponents, Coleville, Smith Valley and Sierra Sage will join the league, making it the largest 1A league in the state with 10 teams.