Night of Fights returns for 24th year

Catchy nicknames, a packed house and entertaining boxing return this month.

The 24th annual Night of Fights, which features student-athletes competing against each other to raise funds for the wrestling program, is April 27 at 6 p.m. at Venturacci Park Gym. The Calcutta auction is on April 23 at Sandwinds.

It's one of the best and most popular sports fundraisers in Northern Nevada and all proceeds help Trevor de Braga's high school wrestling program. The boxing quality is solid, especially at the high school level. Boxers began training this week and will continue until the end of the month.

Last year's event didn't disappoint.

Headlined by a foreign-exchange student, the evening featured exciting bouts, including sumo boxing. Nicknamed the French Stallion, Ilyes Taleb kicked off last year's Night of Fights and got the crowd engaged right away. Taleb even had a couple years of boxing experience under his belt.

"It was pretty good. I had the crowd on my side. I had a lot of fun. It's amazing," Taleb said after the event.

Recommended Stories For You

There were a few girls bouts, too, including Haley "The Prodigy" Nelson and Macey "The Big Kahuna" Zeller exchanging blows before the bout ended in a draw.

Judges also vote on the best bout and best fighter of the night. Last year's best match belonged to Noah "The Slayer" Krogg and Mason "The Dank" Smith while "Young" Sean McCormick was named the best fighter.

"The fights were great and the house was packed," de Braga said. "All tables were purchased and I think everyone got what they paid for. It was a fun night with no injuries and that's how we like it."

Interested boxers are asked to contact de Braga at 217-0987. Practices are on Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. for the next two weeks. Boxing experience is not required.

VIP tables for six are available and include ring-side seating, BBQ dinner, beverages and dessert. Name and business will be displayed during the vent. The Calcutta auction features people bidding for boxers.

For information, contact Missy McCormick at 775-427-2641. Table seating is limited.