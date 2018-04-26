Hold onto your butts.

A record 17 fights are on tap for this year's Night of Fights, the 24th installment, which opens its doors tonight at 6 p.m. at the Venturacci Gym. Fights begin at 7 p.m. and include more female bouts than in previous years.

Tickets, which are purchased at the door, are $10 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Greenwave wrestling program. In addition to ticket sales, Missy McCormick, who helped organize the event, said that all VIP tables sold out a week before the event — which hasn't happened before — and along with Monday's Calcutta, the annual event helps the program offset travel expenses, and uniform and equipment purchases.

"Most of the interest was in the tables. That's rarely happened," McCormick said about the tables selling out quickly. "We've had great support in the past. I'm excited about the girls bouts. It brings a different flavor."

For coach Trevor de Braga, who participated in the event when he wrestled, he's excited to see how tonight unfolds. He held practices for the last three weeks, getting tonight's fighters in shape and he's expecting another successful event.

"The Calcutta turned out great and I hope Friday is just as great," de Braga said. "The kids have been really committed to the practices and always were ready to work. This is a huge fundraiser for my wrestling team and I really appreciate the boxers, sponsors and help for this event."

Tonight's event features eight female bouts and nine male bouts, which will give fans a variety of boxing entertainment. The sumo bouts will not return this year but McCormick said a highlight video of the wrestling team's past season will be played.

"We are here to support the wrestling team," she said. "We had great success this year (Fallon crowned four state champs). In order to continue the success, we need to raise money."

Longtime Fallon coach Bert Serrano returns to judge this year's event and the city of Fallon, once again, assisted with donating the boxing ring.

"Bert doesn't like the bouts to go longer than they should. He protects each boxer," McCormick said.

De Braga continues to be surprised by the community's support and said McCormick has put the wrestling program in great shape with another successful boxing event.

"Missy has been nothing short of spectacular getting everything ready for the Night of Fights," de Braga said. "I'm excited for Friday and hope to give everyone a great show for a great cause."