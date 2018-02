Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a truck hauling a crane that flipped over along Sheckler Cut-off in Fallon.

NHP Trooper Adam Comish said no injuries were reported, although the rollover was caused by speeding. No other vehicles were reported on the road at the time of the accident.

Sheckler Cut-off was closed up to four and a half hours for investigation and clean-up. The road reopened around 6:30 p.m.