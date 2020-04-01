Nominations being accepted for Greenwave Hall of Fame class

The Greenwave Hall of Fame committee includes front row, from left: Carey Gantt, Judy Pratt, Angela deBraga, Julie Richards and Sheree Jensen. Back row, from left: Jack Beach, Dave Lumos, Thomas Ranson, Steve Heck, Steve Ranson and Randy Beeghly. Not pictured: Larry Barker, John Dirickson, Paul Orong, Trudy Dahl and Julie Gilmore.

Courtesy of Alisha Hill

The Greenwave Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its fourth class, which will be inducted Oct. 3.

The application can be accessed and submitted online at http://www.greenwavehof.com. Nominations are due May 31 and the fourth induction class will be announced in June.

The Greenwave Hall of Fame elected new board members for this year’s event. Steve Heck, who was inducted in 2018, became the board president and Steve Ranson, also a 2018 inductee, is now the vice president. 2017 inaugural inductee Jack Beach is the board treasurer and Julie Richards is the secretary.

The updated website also has information on previous induction classes and how to support the organization through donations.

The Greenwave Hall of Fame can also be followed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/greenwavehallofffame.

For information about the Greenwave Hall of Fame, requests can be emailed to greenwavehalloffame@gmail.com.