Northside assembles parent engagement events

Principal Laura Malkovich of Northside Early Learning Center, along with teacher Janeen Malkovich and Mara Edman, presented a spring schedule of family engagement events during the Churchill County School Board meeting Wednesday.

In the following upcoming events, parents are encouraged to participate in classroom activities with students:

Tuesday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m.: Monthly Family Literacy event. Topics vary, from phonemic awareness, alphabetic principal, oral language development, and free books.

Thursday, April 19, at 12 p.m.: Parent Education on Nutrition.

Thursday, April 26, 12 p.m.: Countdown to Kindergarten. This is a series of four sessions to help families prepare for the transition to kindergarten. Topics include kindergarten readiness, curriculum, assessments, and learning activities for families.

Tuesday, May 8 from 2-6 p.m.: Literacy at the Churchill County Library.

Thursday, May 10, 12 p.m.: Parent Education on Caring about Conflict.

May 16-18: Kindergarten classes tour Lahontan Elementary School.

May 21 at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Kindergarten transition meetings at Lahontan Elementary School.