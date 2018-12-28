NSHE Regent Carter visits Fallon campus

Western Nevada College President Vincent Solis and the Fallon campus recently hosted Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Patrick R. Carter.

Carter visited with Fallon faculty and students, along with community leaders from Fallon and Fernley.

Registration for Spring Semester Continues

The start of spring semester is less than a month away, so students should be planning ahead to register so they receive the classes and schedule they want.

The schedule of classes for spring semester is available online and registration is underway for anyone planning to attend WNC this spring.

WNC's Fallon campus is offering a variety of other classes, including art, accounting, criminal justice, education, French, geology, history, mathematics, philosophy, physics, political science, social work, sociology, Spanish, statistics and welding.

Recommended Stories For You

View the Spring Class Schedule at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

New students can get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/ to prepare for registration.

Spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Nursing Assistant Course Offered This Spring

WNC is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant course in Fallon this spring. The six-unit course prepares students to take the Nevada licensing exam for certification as a nursing assistant.

CNAs provide nursing care for patients in long-term and acute care institutions.

The class is held from 5 to 8:45 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Individuals who register for the nursing assistant class must have completed Healthcare Provider CPR (EMS 100). This course serves as a prerequisite for admission into the nursing program, as well as the CNA course.

WNC Fallon is offering a one-day CPR class from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 through its Community Education program. Certification is based on the standards of the American Heart Association and requires passing a written exam and practical demonstration of skills at the end of the course. Individuals will learn basic cardiac life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques.

For information, contact Nursing and Allied Health at 775-445-3294.

ASWN's Decorated Tree Helps Brighten Christmas

The Associated Students of Western Nevada helped WNC sponsor a tree for auction to Fallon's Lights of Christmas. Fallon ASWN Representative Desirae Blunt-Lamkey decorated the tree.

Proceeds from this event were donated to Toys for Tots and Seniors in Need.

College to Close for New Year's Day

The WNC Fallon campus will be closed on New Year's Day on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The college will resume regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Wednesday, Jan. 2.