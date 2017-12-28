 Numa Elementary School Students of the Month | NevadaAppeal.com

Numa Elementary School Students of the Month

Staff report

Numa Elementary School announced 40 students for the 2nd Quarter SOAR Awards for demonstrating a Safe School, Outstanding Character, Academic Achievement, Respect for self and others:

4th grade: Brizeyda Castillo Apolinar, Dahlila Creer, Ray Decker, Aiden Dockery, Brooklyn Esposito, Anabelle Forshee, Mauricio Galeno, Tristan Hinsken, Markiece Kramer, Derek Lattin, Barry Mitchell, Isabel Nestlerode, Lelah Noel, Cadence Nordman, Creed Parkerson, Damon Phillips, Jordan Thompson, Koda Torres, Patrick Silva and Kalista Vega.

5th grade: Ryelee Alvarez, Nathaniel Bernardo, Dana Buckmaster, Vernita Fillmore, Madison Herbert, Luis Lopez, Dru Mackay, Jordan Mardis, Jonny Martinez, Zoey McCorkle, Ashley Hernandez Molina, Jacqueline Vilchez Mondragon, Rochelle Prentice, Garrett Rasmussen, Kylan Sorensen, Briana Spracklen, Cassondra Tarner, Lorelai Taylor, Edwin Ugalde and Cole Wright.