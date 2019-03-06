NVC conducts service for 7 veterans

FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted its second unaccompanied military service of 2019 for seven veterans Thursday before a small crowd that braved the cold weather and winds to pay their final respects.

The 30-minute ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley honored veterans who served in the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy. They included CW4 Richard Bonebrake, Navy; A3C Robert C. Depner, Air Force; Staff Sgt. Harry H. Dittman, Air Force; DT3 Robert M. Ebersold, Navy; A1C Marshall D. Keegan, Air Force; Sgt. Albert C. Lunceford, Army; and S!C Earl W. Wheeler, Navy.

The Patriot Guard Riders paraded a number of U.S. flags to the ceremonial area with the stiff winds providing a picturesque view of unfurled flags. During the ceremony, the audience learned that families members had already said their farewells in their own way at another time, and that the State of Nevada and their country thanked them for their military service and undying love of their country.

Nevada Army National Guard soldiers Sgt. Joshua Killinger and Spec. Christina Aguilar refolded the flag that laid in front of ceremonial urns, and Killinger presented the flag to Xiomara Ibarra, a veteran and representative from Sen. Jacky Rosen's Reno office.

As part of the ceremony, NVC honor guard offered a three-volley salute followed by the bagpipe playing from Al McNeil and "Taps."

The unaccompanied military services conducted on the last Thursday of each month, beginning at 3 p.m. at the NNVMC.