NVC honors 15 veterans on Friday

The Nevada Veterans Coalition is conducting a ceremony Friday at 2 p.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to honor 15 veterans whose service ranged from World War I to Vietnam.

Veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local funeral home but remained unclaimed will be given full military honors.

The NVC has received assistance from Walton's Funerals and Cremations, the National Personnel Records Center and their vast team of researchers, countless volunteer hours from NVC members, the honor guard and other escorts and the NNVMC staff for guiding the coalition through the proper procedures to honor the veterans.

Veterans to be honored Friday are as follows:

Donald Brewster (1925-2005), U.S. Navy, 1943-1946, WWII.

Charles Depeu (1921-1990), U.S. Army, 1942-1945, WWII.

Marvin Engel (1942 – 2008), U.S. Army, 1964-1967, Vietnam.

Ernest Fairchild (1897-1977), U.S. Army, 1917-1919, WWI.

Jay Finchum (1941-2008), U.S. Air Force, 1959-1965, Vietnam.

Oscar Fry (1890-1976), U.S. Army, 1919-1920, post-WWI.

Howard Fuller (1927-1996), U.S. Navy/U.S. Army, 1945-1950, WWII.

Ralph Gawthrop (1927-1992), U.S. Marine Corps/U.S.A.F., 1946-1974, WWII/Korea/Vietnam.

James Glennie (1925-1996), U.S.A.F., 1964-1974, Vietnam.

James Grove (1924 – 1994), U.S. Army, 1942-1945, WWII.

Clyde Gunter (1897-1977), U.S. Army, 1918-1919, WWI.

William Javorsky (1922-1977), U.S. Navy, 1942-1946, WWII.

Richard Jaworski (1925-1992), U.S. Army, 1945-1947, WWII.

John Kearney (1920-1987), U.S. Navy/U.S.A.F./USAF, 1943-1973, WWII/Korea/Vietnam.

Jack Keopp (1923-1974), U.S. Army Air Corps, 1943-1947, WWII.