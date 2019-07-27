NVC honors 4 veterans

The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted a military funeral service for four men Thursday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Sharon Serenko gave the eulogy for Spc. Harold Bersin, Army; Spc. Dennis Mortensen, Army; Spc. John Zincent, Army; and U.S. Air Force A2C Donald Welton. She told a small crowd the four veterans have the gratitude of their nation, and the NVC thanks each veteran for his service to the country.

“Their final honors have been well earned,” Serenko said.

Additionally, she said the four veterans follow in the tradition of those who have died before them and received military honors. Although the service was conducted on Thursday, their remains were previously interred at the cemetery.

Every month on the fourth Thursday, the NVC has an unaccompanied service for veterans, and on Sept. 13, the NVC will conduct its Missing in Nevada service for veterans whose remains have gone unclaimed.